By Christopher Oji

Lagos State Police command has stepped up manhunt for a mother who dumped a- day-Old baby who later died near the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

The body of the male child was recovered by operatives attached to Ikeja Division of the Lagos State Police Command.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said,” March 20, while responding to a call from the Security Department of the LSUTH, Ikeja, recovered a lifeless body of a day -old -baby that was lying beside Ayinke Hospital by Airport Road, Ikeja.

“The police, having discovered the corpse of the baby, contacted the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit that evacuated the corpse.

The baby was suspected to have been abandoned by his mother and must have been exposed to risks that caused his death.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command ,Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the barbaric act of dumping and/or killing babies with impunity as he ordered the State Intelligence Bureau and Surveillance teams in the command to step up their findings and keep watch on those heartless criminals who engage in such heinous crimes with a view to bringing them to book and curb the act in our society”.

The PPRO,said:”In another development, the Anti Crime Patrol team attached to Ilasan division of the Command, intercepted three men on a motorcycle and arrested two suspected armed robbers while one escaped with their operational motorcycle, on Saturday March 20, at about 9.30pm, along Lekki-Epe Expressway by Jakande.

“The suspects are: Okorocha Convenant,28, and Adigun Jerimaih,27, both of Badagry Area of the State. One Beretta pistol with ammunition was recovered from them.

” CP Odumosu ,has ordered that the suspects be taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation. He equally directed the Area Command, Area J, Ajah, to step up anti crime Strategies, including raids of black spots and surveillance, to combat crimes and criminality in the entire area”.