Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has declared a married man, Ifeanyi Ukwuani, wanted for the alleged defilement of a 10-year old girl in Egede, Udi Local Government Area of the state.

Ukwuani was said to have left his wife and family in Enugu on March 9 and gone to his native home, Egede, where he allegedly abused the minor sexually.

The little girl who lived with and served as a maid to Ukwuani’s aged mother, Daily Sun gathered, was hospitalised at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH) Parklane, Enugu.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Ndukwe Ekea, said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, has directed that a full-scale investigation be carried out to arrest and prosecute the suspect.

Ekea also said that the Commissioner of Police further ordered the transfer of the case from the Ninth Mile Police Division to the State CID for a discreet investigation that will lead to bringing the fleeing suspect to book.

Part of the statement read: “Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation has linked the perpetrator of this ugly act to one Ifeanyi Ukwuani, the son of an old woman whom the victim lives with as a house help at the said Egede Community. The investigation further reveals that the said suspect had left his wife and children in Enugu Metropolis and gone to his mother’s house on the said date and place to perpetrate the offence and thereafter, fled to an unknown destination.

“Consequently, the Command has declared Ifeanyi Ukwuani wanted in relation to the said alleged case of defilement and is calling on all and sundry, particularly security stakeholders and partners as well as the good citizens of Enugu State to provide it with credible information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.”