From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi state have declared one Eze Irem wanted for cutting his girlfriend, Ezinne Ibe, with machet.

Irem is a fast food seller at Ishieke campus of Ebonyi state University.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred on Monday.

The boy, Eze Irem ,was said to have matcheted Ezinne Ibe Ogbonna and fled the area. The two lovers were said to have had misunderstanding leading to the incident.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

Odah said the girl was assisting the police in hunting for the suspect, adding that Irem would be arrested immediately the police sight him.

“It’s a case of assault occasioning harm. A boy friend was said to have macheted his girlfriend on the wrist part of the hand. The boy is at large, he just flee the scene immediately after committing that offence. But we are seriously on the matter and the girl is assisting the police in trailing the boy and as soon as we sight him, we will arresting him and he will face the charge.

“The boy and the girl are fast food sellers; they sell these fast foods together as boyfriend and girlfriend. The boy’s name is Eze Irem while the girl’s name is Ezinne Ibe Ogbonna.

“It is not good to resort to violence. When two people are in love and they have issues, they should seek alternative dispute resolution or consult their elders to help in settling the matter or rather report to the police instead of resorting to violence to wound one another”, she said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.