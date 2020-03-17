Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has declared a married man, Ukwuani, wanted over alleged defilement of a 10-year-old girl in Egede, Udi Local Government Area of the state. Ukwuani was said to have left his wife and family in Enugu on March 9, and gone to his native home, Egede, where he allegedly abused the minor sexually.

The little girl who served as a maid to Ukwuani’s aged mother, was hospitalised at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH) Parklane, Enugu. In a statement by Enugu State police public relations officer, Ndukwe Ekea, he said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, had directed that a full-scale investigation be carried out to arrest and prosecute the suspect. Ekea also said that the Commissioner of Police further ordered the transfer of the case from the Ninth Mile Police Division to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for discreet investigation that will lead to bringing the fleeing suspect to book.