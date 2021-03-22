By Christopher Oji

Lagos State Police Command has stepped up a manhunt for the mother who dumped a day-old baby dumped near the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja. The body of the male child was recovered by operatives attached to Ikeja Division of the Lagos State Police Command.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said,” March 20, while responding to a call from the Security Department of the LSUTH, Ikeja, recovered a lifeless body of a day -old -baby that was lying beside Ayinke Hospital by Airport Road, Ikeja.

“The police, having discovered the body of the baby, contacted the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit that evacuated it.”