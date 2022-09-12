By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has declared manhunt for one of the sons of the traditional ruler of Gbokoto land, Ogun State, Oba G.O Olukunle for attempted murder of his father.

According to the police, the manhunt was declared following the confessional statements of six of the suspected assassins who were arrested while trying to shoot the Monarch.

According to the police, the suspects were members of Eiye cult group,who were arrested on Sunday,while attempting to kill the traditional ruler in his palace.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi,” the suspects:Michael Ayodele, Monday Samuel, Ademola Matthew, Hammed Jelili, Ogundele Ojeh, and Sunkanmi Fadina, were arrested following a distress call received at Oja Odan Divisional Headquarters, from Oba of Gbokoto land, Oba G.O Olukunle, at about 4:25 pm, that some cultists were about to kill him in his palace .

“Upon the distress call, DPO Oja- Odan division, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the palace, where they met the hoodlums shooting sporadically within the palace. The policemen engaged them in a shootout and eventually subdued the cultists, and got six amongst them arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed being members of Eiye confraternity;they also informed the police that it was the son of the Oba, who is now at large that invited them to eliminate his father because of an unresolved issue the Oba has with his mother.

“Recovered from them are; one locally made double barrel pistol, two live cartridges, and one expended cartridge, while the son of the Oba who has taken to flight was said to have escaped with another gun belonging to the group.

” Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Departments(SCIID), for discreet investigation with the view to charging them to court on the conclusion of the investigation.

“The CP also ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing son of the Oba in order to bring him to justice”.