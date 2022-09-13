By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has launched a manhunt on one of the sons of the traditional ruler of Gbokoto land, Ogun State, Oba G.O Olukunle for attempting to murder his father.

The police said the manhunt became imperative following the confessional statements by six of the suspected assassins who were arrested while trying to shoot the monarch.

The suspects,according to the police, were members of the Eiye cult group, who were arrested on Sunday, while attempting to kill the traditional ruler in his palace.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said: “The suspects – Michael Ayodele, Monday Samuel, Ademola Matthew, Hammed Jelili, Ogundele Ojeh, and Sunkanmi Fadina, were arrested following a distress call received at Oja Odan Divisional Headquarters, from Oba of Gbokoto land, Oba G.O Olukunle, at about 4:25 pm, that some cultists were about to kill him in his palace.

“Following the distress call, the Division Police Officer (DPO) Oja- Odan Division, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the palace, where they met the hoodlums shooting sporadically. The policemen engaged them in a shootout and eventually subdued them, and got six of them arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the Eiye Confraternity. They also informed the Police that it was the Oba’s son, who is now at large invited them to eliminate his father because of an unresolved issue the Oba has with his mother.

(Continued on www.sunnewsonline)

“Recovered from them included one locally made double barrel pistol, two live cartridges, and one expended cartridge, while the escaped son of the Oba was said to have disappeared with another gun belonging to the group.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Departments (SCIID), for discreet investigation with a view to charging them to court after investigation is concluded. The CP also ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing son of the Oba in order to bring him to justice.”