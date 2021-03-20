By Christopher Oji

The Commissioner of Police Delta state, Mr Ari Muhammed Ali, has read the riot act to criminals, especially Kidnappers, robbers, cultists and drug peddlers to leave the state or risk the wrath of the police.

The CP also charged Divisinal Police Officers and tactical commanders to go after criminals so to reduce crime in the state to the bearest minimum.

Following the declaration of war on criminals and the directives by Ali, and continuous raiding of black spots, criminal hideouts, the police have arrested some Suspects.

According to Ali, illicit drugs dealers should be arrested and prosecuted as drugs which included, “cocaine, Indian Hemp and all forms of prohibited drugs being sold illegally to our youths give rise to all forms of heinous crimes such as rape etc”.

In a Statement by Ag. Delta Police Public Relations Officer ,Mr Edafe Bright, he noted that: “On March 18, at about 1:am sequel to ongoing leadership crises in Oviri-Olomu community, suspected cultists in an attempt to murder indigenes of the community, Divisional police officer Otu-Jeremi division, CSP Pius Eredei, led patrol team to Oviri community in a bid to stop the crisis and restore peace and order in the community, through cultivation of informant and discrete investigation, Edijala Oghenero,25, and 17 others, suspected to be cultists were arrested. One locally made gun, one expanded and one live cartridge , a battle axe, two cutlasses and fetish items were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.

“On March 17, at about 7 am , a manhunt of some suspects that have been terrorizing the Delta state Command and neighboring states with kidnapping and armed robbery attacks, base on gathered intelligence, the commander Eagle Net ,SP Dimka mobilised Warri and Ughelli sectors of Eagle-Net teams which was led by DSP Inusa Danyaya ,to Delundi Hotel ,Otor-Udu, in Udu LGA which led to arrest of Uduophori Emesiri,43, of Marit close Otor-Udu. One silver coloured Automatic Pump Action, with live cartridges, three expanded cartridges, a Lexus SUV 330 black colour, with registration number : KUJ 583 MS suspected to be stolen, one iphone, 11 Promo phone worth N550,000, one Redmi android phone worth N400,000. The suspect was also in possession of an anti-cult group I.D card which investigation later revealed as fake. Investigation is still ongoing.

“On the same day, at about 3:45am , at New Road junction ,Sapele, patrol team from Sapele division on stop and search sighted a motorcyclist who on sighting the patrol team turned his motor cycle in an attempt to escape, the police men smartly went after him, the suspect alighted from the motorcycle and ran into the bush, the suspect immediately ran into the bush and abandoned a bag, on searching the bag, a cut-to-size double barrel gun, a bag containing two identity cards of Delta State Polytechnic Otefe Oghara, four ATM of various banks were recovered, the suspect also abandon one plasma TV tied on the motorcycle. Manhunt for the fleeing suspect is ongoing.

” still on the same day,at about 8:am , Etokwu Fidelis of 19 Obi Ikechukwu road Agbor, reported at the Station that he was attacked with two bottles at Iregwa street Agbor-Obi, by Matthew Ifemecho who after the attack rushed to his house opposite the scene and brought a locally made short gun and shot at his motorcycles thereby causing damage to it. The divisional police officer ,Agbor, immediately mobilised police men to the scene, and arrested the said suspect. One locally made short gun was recovered from him, investigation is ongoing.

“Still on the same day at about 12:30 am, based on intelligence gathering and credible information, the DPO Otor-Owhe division, SP Nnamdi Chidi, led patrol team to Oti-Oghor where Bright Anthony, who specialised in stealing motorcycles was arrested. Suspect confessed that he steals motorcycles in Abraka and sells in Oti-Oghor. He further mentioned Justice Atama, as member of his syndicate which also led to his arrest and unregistered Qlink motorcycle,was also recovered at the residence of Victor still at large which he bought from the said Bright Anthony. Effort is in progress to recover the other stolen motorcycles. And to arrest the fleeing suspect.

“Use of hard drugs has been a major problem affecting Nigerian Youth, The divisional police officer Abraka division has been on the lookout for those that unlawfully sell these drugs to our youths with the goal to arrest and prosecute them. On March 17, at about 10:30 am , after discrete investigation, intelligence gathering and surveillance by men of Abraka division, A team of detectives led by ASP Collins Onya of Abraka division in conjunction with Abraka youths headed by their President , Efe Don Kigho, the team swift into action and arrested three Medicine shop owners: Mr. Nmoye Kenneth, 27, Ofeh Collins, 35, and Raymond Emeka, 33. The above suspects deal on the sales of hard drugs and currently arrested with prohibited drugs in large quantities , they include Tramadol, Rohypnol, Sioinol, Diazepam. Investigation is ongoing to arrest their accomplices.

“On March16, at about 10:30 am , Mr. Larry Opori, of 19 Akponena street reported that on the 2nd of February, Jame Emmanuel Oludare ,during a chat with his brothter ,Ebiwori Opori , who is currently in prison custody Sokoto via facebook, said that the said Emmanuel Oludare introduced himself as a DSS officer that he can secure his release from prison with tN720, 000 which was transferred into his Access bank account number1425728133. He stated further that since then Oludare refused to pick his call. The divisional police officer mobilised men immediately to track down the said suspect, the suspect , Oludare ,was arrested. Investigation is ongoing”.