By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has declared war on criminals operating on waterways in the State. Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr Hakeem Odumosu gave the warning during his security assessment tour to Tarkwa Bay, Ilashe, Igbologun and other riverine areas suspected to be used as criminal hideouts.

The CP, accompanied by senior police officers from the Marine Police Unit and other tactical commanders during a show of force on water, warned criminals infiltrating the state through the waterways to commit heinous crimes to have a change of heart or be prepared to meet their Waterloo.

He said no part of the state would be used as a sanctuary for criminal elements.

He used the opportunity to inspect Police’s operational facilities in the area with a view to repositioning them for optimal performance.

In a statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu: ‘The security assessment was part of his determined efforts in making the state safe for all law-abiding citizens and a no-go area for criminals.

‘The work tour was informed by the need to further fortify the waterways following recent incidents of kidnapping in the state.

‘Accompanied by senior police officers from the Marine Police Unit, and other tactical commanders for a show of force on water during the security assessment, the Commissioner of Police used the opportunity to inspect police’s operational facilities in the area with a view to repositioning them for optimal performance.

‘The police boss assures residents of the state that in addition to robust security provided on the mainland, policing the waterways would remain his additional priority.

‘The CP, therefore, warns criminals infiltrating the state through the waterways to commit heinous crimes to have a change of heart or be prepared to meet their Waterloo. No part of the state will be used as a sanctuary for criminal elements,’ he declared.

