The police in Cross River have expressed worries over the alleged refusal of the people of the state to provide the needed information that would assist them in the fight against cultism.

DSP, Irene Ugbo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, stated this in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Calabar, while reacting to the recent cult killings in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six persons were killed on Monday in Calabar, the state capital, during cult clashes.

Ugbo alleged that people were not availing the police with information about the cultists, adding that community relation was key to achieving success in the fight against cultism in the state.

“Calabar South Local Government area is our major challenge; the place is very large. We have creeks that are difficult to patrol.

“We appeal to people to help us with information. We have arrested 15 people in connection with the recent cult clashes.

“Some of the cultists are the kidnappers and we are doing our best to fight the ugly trend.

“Kidnapping in Cross River is becoming a huge task for us, because most times, the families of the victims do not involve the police. How do we then come in when they do not involve us?” she said.

While stating that everything still boiled down to the issue of information, Ugbo said that the police were ready to work if necessary information were made available to them. (NAN)