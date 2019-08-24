Magnus Eze, Enugu

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member serving in Enugu state (name withheld) has been raped. Some hoodlums who stormed their G.R.A Enugu lodge in the early hours of August 12, 2019 raped and also robbed her and the roommate at the same time. Saturday Sun gathered that the victims reported the incident at a nearby police station but were referred to the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which eventually arrested three of the suspects on August 20.

The Investigating Police Officer (IPO) allegedly demanded what they called mobilisation fee from the distraught corps members who could not afford the money.

However, a petition by their counsel, Ngozi Enyosiobi-Abafor, to the Enugu State Commissioner for Women Affairs, expressed fear that the investigation might be compromised because of their inability to provide the said fee. The petition dated August 21, 2019, which was exclusively obtained by Saturday Sun, therefore appealed to the commissioner to intervene and ensure that the violated corps member got justice.

“It is our brief that on 12th day of August, 2019, at about 1:00 O’Clock, the corps member while in her lodge at GRA, Enugu with her roommate was raped and both of the ladies were robbed. “The said incident was immediately reported at the nearby police station where they were referred to SARS because of the robbery crime. SARS had waited about a week for an approval to act on the case. Sequel to the approval, SARS arrested three suspects on the 20th day of August, 2019 and the IPO now demands for a mobilisation fee to transport the suspects to their place of residence for further search.