From Chinwendu Obioha, Abuja

Coalition for True Democracy (CTD) has said it has uncovered a plot to launch an orchestrated propaganda campaign against the Senator Andy Uba in the days leading to the Anambra Governorship election

The group said one of such attack is a malicious online media publication about a confession of one faceless Elijah Okoh claiming to be working for Sen. Andy Uba.

Coordinator of the group, Samuel Okolo described the report as fake, adding that it is laughable that some enemies of the state will descend so low to peddle misinformation.

This is just as the Police in Anambra has also denied reports circulating on the social media, which is purported to be a confession by a gunmen arrested by the police, who was said to have been hired by the candidate of the APC, Senator Andy Uba to destabilize the state.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Anambra State Command, DCP Aderemi Adeoye who spoke on behalf of CP Echeng Echeng has described the trending news tagged ”MY GANG WAS PAID MILLIONS BY ANDY UBA TO KILL AND MAIM IN ANAMBRA” as strange as far as the Police in the State is concerned

In a statement on Sunday in Awka, Okolo described the malicious news as evil and said the faceless Elijah doesn’t exist anywhere and has nothing to do with Sen. Andy Uba.

According to him, Senator Andy Uba is determined to liberate the state from the shackles of those who have held it bound and those individuals are becoming desperate

He said, “We are watching with great consternation, the orchestrated, deliberate media mischief against the person of Sen. Andy Uba and will stop at nothing to tell the people of Anambra that the said story is been spread by enemies of Sen. Andy Uba and Anambra state”.

“It is laughable that some people will condescend so low to attack a man that has been tested and trusted. When Senator Uba was governor of Anambra State he tried his best even though the time was short”

“The question the good people of Anambra should be asking is where has this faceless Elijah been all along. Where was he arrested and which of the police command is he making this statement from?”.

Okolo said this among other questions is what Ndi Anambra should be asking at this critical time when the people are to change the feature of the state.

Okolo further described those behind this act as a bunch of Political brigands whose stock in trade is pilfering and plundering of the resources of the state.

Okolo assured Anambra that Sen. Andy Uba carries a divine mandate orchestrated by God to liberate Ndi Anambra from the shackles of brigands who are hell bent in exploiting the state.

He urged Anambra people to vote for the All Progressive Congress (APC) and to support Uba resolve to rebuild the Moribund Anambra State.

