Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force headquarters in Abuja has denied reports making the rounds that it has commenced issuance of Police Background Check Number (PBCN), in conjunction with a private firm Ace of Spades Consult in the country.

It, has therefore, called on the public not to part ways with their hard-earned money in the pretext of obtaining the so- called PBCN by the any firm.

This is just as the police said it have commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the purported claims and false publication.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who made this known, said: “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a publication in some sections of the media credited to one Ace of Spades Consult Nigeria Limited, stating that ‘‘individuals and legal entity (both foreign and domestic) will from 1st July, 2019 have the opportunity to sign up and acquire a Police Background Check Number (PBCN), through a dedicated website which will be unveiled soon.”

While restating the commitment of the Nigeria Police under its current leadership to continue to work with private entities in evolving technologically-driven solutions for addressing security challenges within our country, the force, however, wishes to state that in the instant case, the claims by Ace of Spades Consult are unfortunately a pack of lies. The Nigeria Police Force has no plans whatsoever to unveil any such dedicated website for purposes of carrying out background checks in the manner stated in the publication.

“By this disclaimer, therefore, members of the public, including corporate entities, are advised not to allow themselves to be wheedled into parting with their hard-earned resources under the pretext of acquiring a Police Background Check Number (PBCN) through Ace of Spades Consult. Any individual or organization that does so, does it at their own expense and risk.

“Meanwhile, the force has commenced investigations into circumstances surrounding the purported claims and publication.”