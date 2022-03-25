From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command have denied the rumors making the rounds that the three children who went missing from their school at Kabusa village have been found dead.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The police have also denied rumors making the rounds that the children were kidnapped from their school as it is being alleged.

FCT police command Public relations officer Josephine Adeh, who made this known, said there was no truth in the report as the police did not recover bodies of the children as it is being speculated in the social media.

She said police working alongside residents and community leaders in Kabusa, have intensified efforts to rescue the children safe and alive.

Recalled that three children Marvelous, 8, Alex, 6 and Rehoboth Sunday, 2 years of same parents were said to have gone missing from their school, said to be a public school during the week.

Adeh, also hinted that contrary to speculations that the children were kidnapped, the police is yet to establish the report as the kidnappers were yet to make contact with their parents or anybody. For now, she said the children have been declared missing which the police is working on and called on well spirited Nigerians who may have come across the children to report to the nearest police authorities.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Adeh, in a telephone interview with Saturday Sun, said already officials of the school are in custody and working with the police to locate the children.

It was gathered that the school which is a public school in the area does not not operate like a private school where only parents are allowed to pick their children or send their relations after due consultation with the school authorities to pick their children when they are indisposed.

It was gathered that the mother of the children did not go to pick the children after closing hours. She was said to have gone to the school after closing hours but did not see the children.

Police sources said all the workers of the school had closed by the time she got to there, which made her to raised alarm in the community. The school authorities only got to know about the incident the next day and swung into action .

A police source who does not want to be mentioned in print said “the school they are talking about is a public school in the area where children come on their own and go back on their own. It is not like a private school where they have a register and identity of parents/guardians who come to drop and pick their children after school.

Continuing, the source said that from investigation, the mother got to the school when the school had closed and found nobody there. The situation is very pathetic, but for now we believe the children have gone missing because nobody has contacted anybody for ransom or things like that. It is also not true that the children were killed and their headless bodies dumped somewhere in the bush as it is being rumored”. The source said.