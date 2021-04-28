By Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has denied reports of an alleged attack by bandits on the University of Abuja.

The Command said those spreading the false report are bent on causing panic and tension among students and the university community, and urged the public to disregard the information.

Police spokesman Yusuf Mariam, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday, said the Commissioner of Police Bala Ciroma has ordered uninterrupted patrols within schools and the entire FCT to forestall any such attacks.

Yusuf said in the statement:

‘The FCT Police Command wishes to debunk the viral message in some sections of the social media purporting that the University of Abuja has been attacked by bandits.

‘The Command wishes to state categorically that there is no record of such incident as at 2200 hrs of Tuesday 27th April, 2021, hence members of the public are enjoined to disregard the message which is not only mischievous but intended to cause tension amongst residents.

‘Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered uninterrupted patrols around schools within the FCT.

‘In view of the above, the Command urges residents to remain calm, law-abiding and verify every information they receive to avoid causing panic amongst members of the public.

‘Therefore, we wish to reaffirm our undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.

‘The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: ‘08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number 09022222352.’