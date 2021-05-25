Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command has debunked rumors making the rounds over the attack and burning down of one of its stations by hoodlums.

Public relations officer for the command Yusuf, who made this known,said the command said the command had no record of such incident in the entire FCT.

Yusuf reassured the determination of the command towards the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.

The police reaction is coming after a video surfaced in the social media claiming that one of the police stations in the FCT had been attacked and set ablaze.

Yusuf, in a statement said “

The Police Command of the Federal Capital Territory wishes to debunk a viral video in the social media suggesting that ” a Police Division in Abuja was attacked and set ablaze by hoodlums “.

The Command wants to state categorically that there is no record of such incident in the FCT.

However, the Command enjoins members of the public to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by providing prompt and useful information rather than circulating messages* capable of causing undue panic amongst the well-spirited residents of the FCT

On this note, we wish to reaffirm our undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.

The Command further implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: *08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883* and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: *09022222352*