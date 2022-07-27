From Emmanuel Adeyemi lokoja

The kogi state police command has denied any bomb explosion at the premises of government offices on Tuesday morning in lokoja the kogi state capital saying the suspected object was ‘a

plastic Bottle and a Can of insecticide wrapped together with a power source

to look like an IED’

The police in a statement made available to newsmen in lokoja claimed that media reports to that effect was unfounded as the object suspected by the workers to be bomb planted within the vicinity of their office was actually not an improvised explosive device

The statement signed by the deputy public relations officer, Oluwafemi Adeyemi reads :

“The attention of Kogi State Police Command has been drawn to an online publication today, Tuesday 26th of July, 2022 that the

Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command has

confirmed an explosion in State Capital of Kogi State.

“The Command is therefore using this medium to state

unequivocally that the report is false. The publication is

mischievous as the Commissioner never granted such interview.

“On Tuesday 26th of July, 2022 at about 0745hrs The Command received a distress call that there was an object that looked like an IED placed on the fence of the ministry of Local government and chieftaincy Affairs, opposite Mohammad Buhari Square,

Lokoja.

“The Bomb Disposal Unit was immediately deployed to the scene. On arrival they found out that it was a plastic Bottle and a Can of insecticide wrapped together with a power source

to look like an IED. It was discovered to be a hoax and the object was removed by operatives of Bomb Disposal Unit.

“The Command is using this medium to appeal to all media outlets and members of the public to be advocates of peace and to always verify facts of incidents from the Police before publishing stories” the statement added