TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has denied knowledge of 11 bodies discovered in an abandoned boat in Ke-Clan Degema Local Government of Rivers State.

Information gathered last night revealed that 11 bodies abandoned in a boat by suspected sea pirates, were reportedly recovered by security operatives at Jerusalem Creek, around Ke-Clan, Degema LGA.

An anonymous community source had alleged that security operatives had sighted a boat with some unknown persons from a distance towing another boat that had no occupant.

He noted that the security operatives, who had suspected the persons towing the boat, tried to approach them, when the occupants fled for safety.

But, when our correspondent contacted the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), for confirmation, he debunked the alleged discovery.

He said: “I am not aware of that report. I have made calls and nobody has been able to confirm it. It is a piece of information intended to embarrass us and cause panic in the minds of residents of the state.”