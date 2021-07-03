By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has denied responsibility for the death of a young lady during Saturday’s Yoruba nation rally in Ojota.

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement described reports blaming the police for the young lady’s death as an attempt to create confusion and fear in the minds of the public.

‘The Command did not fire a single live bullet at Ojota rally today,’ the statement read.

‘The said corpse was found wrapped and abandoned at a distance, far from the Ojota venue of the rally, behind MRS Filling Station, inward Maryland, on the other side of the venue, with dried blood stains suggesting that the corpse is not fresh. After a close look at the corpse, a wound suspectedly sustained from a sharp object was seen on it.’

Police insisted that the reports linking its officers to the killing are ‘false and mischievous.’

‘The Command, therefore, urges the general public to disregard the news and go about their lawful normal daily activities while investigation to unravel the incident will commence immediately. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, therefore, commiserates with the family of the found deceased and assures that thorough investigation will be carried out.’

However, the police’s claims differ from eyewitness accounts at the rally who maintained that the deceased was hit by a stray bullet after police officers began firing into the air to disperse the crowd at the rally.

‘She was hit at the back and it (bullet) came out of her tummy, inside the compound. We brought her corpse out,’ a witness had said.

