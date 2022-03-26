From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has denied rumours making the rounds that the three children who went missing from their school at Kabusa village have been found dead.

The police have also denied rumours making the rounds that the children were kidnapped from their school as it is being alleged.

FCT police command Public relations officer Josephine Adeh, who made this known, said there was no truth in the report as the police did not recover bodies of the children as it is being speculated in the social media.

She said police working alongside residents and community leaders in Kabusa, have intensified efforts to rescue the children safe and alive.

Three children – Marvelous, 8, Alex, 6 and Rehoboth Sunday, 2, of same parents were said to have gone missing from their school, a public school during the week.

Adeh, also said contrary to speculations that the children were kidnapped, the police had yet to establish the report as the kidnappers were yet to make contact with their parents or anybody. For now, she said the children have been declared missing which the police is working on. She called on well spirited Nigerians who may have come across the children to report to the nearest police authorities.

Adeh, in a telephone interview with Saturday Sun, said already officials of the school are in custody and working with the police to locate the children.

It was gathered that the school, a public school in the area, does not operate like a private school where only parents are allowed to pick their children or send their relations after due consultation with the school authorities to pick their children when they are indisposed.

It was gathered that the mother of the children did not go to pick the children after closing hours. She was said to have gone to the school after closing hours but did not see the children.

Police sources said all the workers of the school had closed by the time she got to there, which made her raise the alarm. The school authorities only got to know about the incident the next day and swung into action.