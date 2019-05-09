Christopher Oji

There was fear and apprehension yesterday following rumours that a commercial motorcycle operator was shot dead by the Police on Ago Palace way, Okota, Lagos.

The news went viral on the social media but in a swift reaction the Lagos State Police Commissioner Zubairu Muazu has debunked the rumours saying that the motorcycle operator was killed by a hit-and-run motorist and not by the police.

CP Muazu, represented by police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said in a statement said :” The attention of Lagos State police Command has been drawn to a video circulating on the social media in respect of an Okada rider said to have been chased to his death by a police officer. “The allegation is false and a complete misrepresentation of the facts. The fact is that on May 8 , at about 6.05am the police at Ago Okota Police Station heard a loud sound few meters away from the station and rushed out to ascertain what was going on.

“They found a motorcyclist laying in a pool of blood with his motorcycle on the ground. The victim was taken to the hospital but eventually died. On inquiries from witnesses around the scene, it was gathered that the motorcyclist was involved in a fatal accident with a vehicle along Ago Palace Way.

A witness, Mr. Adedayo Benson, stated that he was standing in front of century hotel and saw the okada man, who was riding at a high speed, ran into a road bump/speed breaker and suddenly applied his break but was hit by a Toyota Camry car whose driver was driving behind. That the driver of the Camry ran before the arrival of the Police. Investigation into the accident is ongoing to track and apprehend the driver of the Camry vehicle with a view to bringing him to justice”.

A video of the accident scene has been trending in the social media. The poster had alleged that the victim was chased into a moving vehicle by the police. There was public outcry over the death, linking it to the wave of extra-judicial killings incessant killing by the police.