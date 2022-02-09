The Niger state Police Command debunked media reports that about 44 people were killed in the State on Monday, describing the report as not only false but, also, capable of causing panic among the people.

According to the reports in some media (not Daily Sun), terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram attacked and killed 44 people and abducted scores of women in Munya and Shiroro Local Government Areas of the state.

But the State Police Command, in a statement in Minna, yesterday, signed by the Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said there was no such incident in any of the local government areas mentioned in the said reports, adding that the last attack in the state by gunmen was that of Galadiman Kogo “where the team engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle and, as a result, some of the bandits were neutralised and others escaped with gunshot injuries.”

He also confirmed the killing of eight civilians, eight task force members and a vigilante in the attack which occurred on January 29.

The police spokesmen equally said some armed bandits attacked Zazagha and Kabulai village in Kazai Munya local government area, killing two persons and abducted four others.

According to the statement, the last onslaught by the bandits was the attacked on a military camp at Allawa, but no live was lost in that attack.

“The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, wishes to reassure that the police and other security agencies will continue to work assiduously in curbing banditry and other criminalities in the State,” the statement further read.