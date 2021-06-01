From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has said there was no truth in the reports making the rounds that its men shot Omoleye Sowore, the convener of Revolution now Movement in Abuja.

Omoleye, who is also the publisher of Sahara Reporters, an online medium, was said to have been shot by police men while carrying out a peaceful protest at the Unity Fountain, earlier in the day.

The bullet said to be from a trigger happy female police officer deployed along other police personnel, to maintain law and order in the area, was said to have hit Sowore on his thigh.

But the police maintained that its men acted professionally and appealed to the public to remain calm and law-abiding even as it reaffirmed its determination to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

The command public relations officer, Yusuf Maryam, in a statement, said: “The FCT Police Command wishes to debunk the viral message in some sections of the social media, purporting that ‘Omoyele Sowere was shot by a female Assistant Commissioner of Police’ at the Unity Fountain.

“Contrary to the speculation, police operatives professionally restored calm at the Unity Fountain, following attempts by a group of protesters to incite public disturbance. The protesters, who went on the rampage, were resisted by police operatives, in order to prevent them from causing a breakdown of law and order. There is no record of such an incident as at the time of this release.

“The Command enjoins residents to remain calm and law-abiding, while reaffirming its commitment towards the protection of lives and property within the FCT.”