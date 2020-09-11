Christopher Oji

The Zone 2, Police Command, Onikan, Lagos has given more insight into the circumstance that led to the death of a 32 -year-old land agent, Yemi Taiwo, at Isiu, Ikorodu area of the state on Tuesday.

The police didn’t only deny that the land agent was tortured to death, but that he was also given necessary medical attentions before he gave up the ghost. At a press conference at his office in Onikan, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Ahmed Iliyasu, said he was shocked with the media report that Taiwo was murdered by the police, describing it as false and unfair.

The AIG, who was represented by the officer in charge of Zonal Monitoring Unit, Adams Uba, said over a period of time, reports reaching Iliyasu on the activities of cultists in the community were quite disturbing and the police were doing their best to curtail the activities of the hoodlums.

On September 4, the hoodlums numbering over 20 stormed the community, welding guns and invaded the palace of Isiu and shooting sporadically into the palace. While the clash was on going, some youths in the community, in a reprisal, apprehended two of the marauders and inflicted serious injuries on them. It was the quick arrival of our officers to the scene that we were able to rescue the two victims from the mob. We took them to the hospital for urgent treatment, but Taiwo died.

The surviving victim, Femi Animashaun, said he was just a victim of circumstances, as he went to the community to inspect his building in company with the deceased. “We were caught in the web of the clash. I am grateful to the police because they rescued Taiwo and I but Taiwo could not make it. It was not the police that beat us, but some land grabbers. The police only rescued us. They took us to the hospital. If not for the police, I would have also died.”