From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr. Ari Muhammed Ali has deployed 2,016 personnel for Saturday’s bye-election in Isoko North Constituency of the state House of Assembly.

Ali said the officers would provide security during the election, which is as a result of the death of the former occupier of the seat and Majority Leader of the House, Tim Owhefere of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in January this year.

According to a statement by the acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe assured all residents the command is committed to ensuring the security.

He said the officers would be deployed to “all the polling units and also some speculated hot spots in Isoko North Local government Area to maintain peace all through the electioneering process.

“The Commissioner of Police is also appealing to front runners in this local government bye-election to please caution all their supporters and foot soldiers to restrain themselves from causing chaos as such will not be tolerated.

“He also warned that no police aide or security agent will be allowed to escort their principals or any important personality (VIP) to polling unit or on any movement while the bye-election last.”

The statement warned that any security aide violating the order will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“More so, there will be restriction of movement around Isoko North Local Government Area from Friday, April 9, by 0000hours to Saturday April 10, 2021 by 1600 hours,” he added.