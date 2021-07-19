From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Ari Muhammed Ali has deployed a total of 2153 officers including special constabularies to provide security during the Eid-Kabir celebration across the state.

Specifically, the officers are to pay particular attention to all Muslim praying grounds and strategic locations during the celebrations.

In a statement by the acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe said CP Ali assured Muslim faithful and all residents of provision of adequate security during the festivity.

To this end, Edafe the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of operation, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Operation Officers and all Heads of Departments of the command have been directed “to leave no stone unturned towards ensuring thorough supervision of personnel deployed for the actualization of peace and tranquility throughout the state during and after the celebrations.”

Warning cultists and other mischief makers to steer clear, he said the command was “more than ever before ready to deal decisively with anybody who try to disrupt the public peace in the state.

“The CP has directed all Area Commanders and DPOs to intensify raid of criminal hideouts and black spots within the command.”

