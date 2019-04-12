Rivers State police command said it has deployed over 3,000 officers and men for Saturday’s supplementary elections in some parts of the state.

This was disclosed by the command’s spokesman, Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement, he released on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Usman Belel.

The supplementary elections would take place in Abua/Odua, Ahoada West, Gokana and Opobo/Nkoro local government areas of the state.

Omoni in the statement disclosed that police and sister security agencies were prepared to provide adequate security to ensure hitch-free polls

He reiterated the barring of politicians from going to the polling units were security details, warning that defaulters of the electoral act would be prosecuted accordingly.

He stated: “To realise the full objectives of the supplementary elections and engender a seamless exercise, the command has deployed a total of 3,066 personnel to be complemented by the deployments from other sister security agencies to provide safety, security and maintenance of law and order in the affected LGAs.

Also, the command has announced restriction of movement in the affected local government areas from midnight of Friday till 2 pm on Saturday.

“The police and other security agencies will be moving round to ensure that there is strict compliance to this order and possibly arrest and prosecute violators,” he stated.