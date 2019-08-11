Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi and Bianca Iboma-Emefu, Lagos

The Bauchi State Police Command has deployed 3,067 police officers across the state to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The state Commissioner of Police, Abu A. Sani, who disclosed this in a press statement signed by the Command Public Relations officer, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, said that the command would collaborate with relevant security agencies as well as other stakeholders to provide adequate security at all Eid praying grounds across the 20 local government areas of the state.

He stressed that the command had resolved to ensure peace throughout the period and beyond. Abu Sani warned that the command would deal with hoodlums, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to cause breakdown of law and order before, during and after the festive period. The commissioner, who used the occasion to wish all Muslims in the state a peaceful celebration, urged them to report any suspicious things to the police or other relevant security agencies for prompt actions.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has enjoined residents to sustain the existing peace and harmony among religious groups in the state.

He gave the admonition while addressing a religious gathering at the church dedication of El-Bethel Shiloh of Sacred Cherubim & Seraphim Church, Agege. Obasa, who disclosed his long-standing relationship with the church, said that Lagos remained a model in terms of religious tolerance.

Also speaking, Cardinal Omolaja Odunmbaku, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, maintained that the state could only thrive under a convivial religious atmosphere.

Minister in Charge of El-Bethel Shiloh, Elder Apostle Bola Odubela, commended successive administrations in the state for promoting religious harmony among different religious groups.

In attendance on the occasion were His Most Eminence Solomon Alao and Baba Aladura, Olorunfunmi Bashorun, among others.

Also the Chief Imam of Ileri Mosque, in Owo, Ondo State, Alhaji Tomasi Akingbade, has advised Muslims in Nigeria to embrace peace and unity to enhance Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Akingbade disclosed this as the Muslim pilgrims performing the Hajj in the Holy City of Mecca ascended the Mount Arafat on Saturday, and all Muslims faithful celebrate Eid-El-Kabir.

He appealed to them to abandon sinful acts and emulate the good behaviour of Prophet Ibrahim.