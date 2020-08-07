Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has deployed 491 Police Personnel for the State House of Assembly’s bye-election for Nasarawa Central Constituency which is scheduled for Saturday 8th August, 2020.

A press statement signed by the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel and made available to newsmen in Lafia said, the Police will be supported by the personnel from Nigeria Army, Department of State Service, Federal Road Safety Corps and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps.

The statement has assured the law-abiding Citizens in the State and particularly Nasarawa Local Government Area that, the Police Command is ever ready to provide the much-needed Security for the conduct of the bye-election.

It noted that Police Personnel have been thoroughly instructed to civil in the discharge of their duties and respect the fundamental human right of the Citizenry, warned that all those who may want to foment trouble during the election to steer clear or risk being arrested and decisively dealt with according to the provisions of the Law.

According to the statement, the State Police Command in conjunction with other Security agencies have put in place a comprehensive and Solid Security deployment that will frustrate any criminal agenda.