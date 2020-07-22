Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 800 police officers have been deployed to the International Conference Centre (Dome), Akure, the Ondo See capital to monitor the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro iwho disclosed this, said the heavy presence of security personnel at the venue of the primary election was to prevent breakdown of law and orderliness.

He said “we have about 800 personnel and also have other sister agencies to support in ensuring the security of this place

“We are sure that nobody will misbehave this time around because all politicians are aware that today is for election and not to cause any unwarranted issues,” he added.

Other security operatives at the venue of the primary election are officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and those of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The delegates from all the 18 local government areas of the state have been accredited ahead of the election.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the governorship primary election committee who is also the Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanya Ugwuanyi has assured that the party’s primary election would be free and fair.

Addressing delegates at the venue of the election, Governor Ugwuanyi said the election will be transparent, just as he promised to be fair to all aspirants and members of the party.

He however called for the cooperation of all the aspirants and delegates to have a smooth exercise.