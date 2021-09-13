From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has deployed overt and covert strategies to rescue all the abducted victims at Piri village in the Kwali axis of the FCT.

The Command also said it is working round the clock to ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt and reunited with their families in the shortest possible time.

Commissioner of Police Babaji Sunday assured residents of the FCT of the safety of their lives and property even as he urged them to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, to the police.

Babaji, who made this known in a statement signed by the command’s public relations officer Daniel Ndirpaya, said.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to reassure residents of adequate protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.

“Following the recent kidnap in Piri village, Kwali axis of the FCT, the Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, has deployed overt and covert strategies to ensure the victims are rescued and reunited with their families.

“In addition, an advanced collaborative approach to curb banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities particularly on the borders of the FCT has been launched by the Command.

“On this note, the Command pledges its undeterred resolve to ensure lives and properties of residents within the FCT are protected and urge them to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883, also to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352.”

