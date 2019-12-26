Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra Police Command has deployed surveillance helicopters to complement existing security measures in place to guarantee a safe environment for people and those visiting during the Christmas and new year festivities.

The helicopter was flying over the state periodically for aerial security survey of every nooks and cranny of the state.

The chopper also transmits data to the state Police Command and the command and control centre of the Anambra State Integrated Security System (ANISS) realtime for quick intervention and response to emergency situations.

The state government had assured that every necessary measure will be put in place to ensure a safe and secure environment during the festivities.

The police appealed that no one should panic on sighting the helicopters, which may fly at low altitude sometimes.

The deployment confirmed Governor Obiano’s commitment to the safety and security of NdiAnambra, especially this yuletide season, when many will be returning home from across the country and indeed the world to visit and celebrate with their families.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Mohommed Haurna, who confirmed the exercise said in compliance with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, Commissioner of Police, Mr. John B.Abang accompanied by heads of other Security Agencies in the State had yesterday visited Onitsha headbridge and its environs in order to access Police deployment and monitor traffic situation in the affected areas.

“The deployment which also includes aerial surveillance, patrols and traffic control are meant to ensure that all Ndi Anambra and other residents alike celebrate Christmas and new year peacefully.

“Consequently, the CP on behalf of other Security Agencies in the State reassures the Public that the law enforcement agencies will continue to collaborate and ensure safety and security of all citizens before during and after the Christmas and new year celebrations” Mohammed stated.