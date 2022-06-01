From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says that it has raided a bandit stronghold on Dahu Hill at Chukwuku, in the Kuje area council, and rescued four kidnapped persons.

Police Public Relations Officer in charge of the Command Josephine Adeh, who made the announcement, said the police working in conjunction with Destiny hunters in the area, stormed the area, dislodged the bandits from their hideouts, and destroyed the hideout.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

One of the hunters was killed during the operation while several of the bandits escaped with various degrees of injuries in the operation that took place on Tuesday.

Adeh statement reads:

“Following the receipt of actionable intelligence about the movement of suspected Bandits holding some persons hostage, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) Police Command in a concerted effort with the Destiny hunters stormed Dadu hills Via Chukwuku in Kuje Area Council of the Territory, dislodged the bandits from their hideouts, destroyed the hideout and successfully rescued four(4)victims.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“The operation which commenced at about 06:00hrs of today 31st of May 2022 recorded the rescue of Mustahudeen Sani, Felix Vaa,, and Adamu Isa all males who were reportedly kidnapped between the 23rd and 25th of May 2022 at Kiyi In Kwali area council and Abdulsalam Uzugiz who was kidnay at Angwan Gade extension of Kuje Area Council of the Territory.

“Unfortunately, the criminal elements upon sighting the gallant advancement of the team engaged them in a gun duel where a member of the Destiny hunter paid the ultimate price. The miscreants retreated with various degrees of gunshot injuries owing to the superior firepower of the team.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Given the above, the victims were taken to the hospital for medical examination and subsequently reunited with their families.

“The FCT Commissioner of Police while extending condolences to the family of the deceased reassured residents of the Command’s unflinching commitment to riding the Territory of crime and criminality.

“Complimenting the above, members of the public are therefore urged to remain vigilant, and strengthen their partnership with the Police as touching the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence reporting any suspicious or abnormal occurrence through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .