From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has raided bandits’ stronghold on Dahu Hill at Chukwuku, in the Kuje area council and rescued four kidnapped persons.

Police Public Relations Officer in charge of the command, Josephine Adeh, who made the disclosure, said the police, working in conjunction with Destiny Hunters in the area, stormed the area and dislodged the bandits from their hideouts.

Sadly, one of the hunters was killed during the operation, while several of the bandits escaped with various degrees of injuries in the operation which took place on Tuesday.

Adeh, in a statement, said: “Following the receipt of actionable intelligence about the movement of suspected bandits holding some people hostage, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, in a concerted effort with the Destiny Hunters, stormed Dadu Hills, via Chukwuku, in Kuje Area Council of the territory, dislodged the bandits from their hideouts and successfully rescued four victims.

“The operation, which commenced at about 06:00hrs of today, May 31, 2022, recorded the rescue of Mustahudeen Sani, Felix Vaa and Adamu Isa, all males, who were reportedly kidnapped between May 23 and 25, 2022, at Kiyi in Kwali area council, and Abdulsalam Uzugiz, who was kidnapped at the Angwan Gade extension of Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

“Unfortunately, the criminal elements, upon sighting the gallant advancement of the team, engaged them in a gun duel, where a member of the Destiny Hunter paid the ultimate price.

“The miscreants retreated with various degrees of gunshot injuries, owing to the superior firepower of the team.

“Given the above, the victims were taken to the hospital for medical examination and, subsequently, reunited with their families.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, while extending condolences to the family of the deceased, reassured residents of the Command’s unflinching commitment to ridding the territory of crime and criminality.”

