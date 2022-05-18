By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has destroyed over 4,000 wraps of illicit drugs worth N10 million at Ewu – Elepe Dump Site, Ikorodu.

The drugs were intercepted by Operatives of Rapid Response Squad ( RRS) of the state police Command, at Mile 2 area of the state.

The drugs were seized around 4am on April 3, and were destroyed after some scientific analysis and approvals from relevant authorities.

Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, said three suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures.

CP Alabi, who was represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations, Mr. Ahmed Kontangora, who was accompanied by Commander RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, and representatives of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration Control (NAFDAC) and other agencies, said the destruction was a continuous exercise, adding that there was not going to be any hiding place for criminals in the state.

“We are here to executive the court order in respect of the destruction of hard drugs recovered by RRS.

Here we have about 4,000 raps of different kinds of drugs: India hemp and other drugs that are being recovered in the last one month by men of RRS and the value is over N10 million which we have obtained after diligent investigation”.

