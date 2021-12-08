By Gabriel Dike

The Lagos State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed that five of the students who were allegedly involved in the death of Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr) of Dowen College, Lekki, had been arrested.

The Lagos Police Command’s Spokesman, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, who made the disclosure, also said that investigation into the incident had commenced.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that five of the students involved are being held in custody and are helping us with our investigation.

“We can’t say too much as regards the case, so that we don’t jeopardise our investigation, but the Lagos Police Command will leave no stone unturned in unraveling the case,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, had directed the Divisional Police Officer, Maroko, to immediately visit the school to carry out initial investigation into the incident.

In view of the seriousness of the case, the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, has also been directed to take over the case immediately.

Meanwhile, the parents forum of the school, yesterday, demanded justice over the killing of Oromoni (Jnr) as well as a change in the school management.

The parents also demanded that the teachers in charge of the hostel be changed while Closed-circuit television (CCT) cameras should be installed in the school.

The decisions were reached at an online meeting.

A statement signed on behalf of the parents forum by Aituaz Kola-Oladejo, Waheed Adeoye, Oluwaseun Bolanle Ajila and Kingsley Kema Agu, reads: “This will not only bring this unfortunate incident to a closure for the family, but will also serve as deterrent to other juvenile delinquents in all schools in Nigeria.”

