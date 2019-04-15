(NAN)Police in Florida, U.S. have detained Cassowary, a slightly unpopular species of bird after it killed its owner, 75-year-old Marvin Hajos.

Hajos was severely injured by the bird and was rushed to the hospital as a result but unfortunately, he didn’t make it.

The 75-year-old who lived in Florida raised the bird on his farm as one of his exotic pets.

Cassowary which is now in police custody according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has been described as one of the most dangerous birds in the world.

The bird has three species and is native to the tropics of Queensland, Australia, and New Guinea.

They belong to the same family as Ostriches, Emus, and Rheas.