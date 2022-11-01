By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has detained eight domestic workers in connection with the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The police said they were only invited for questioning after which those who would be detained would be known,while those who should not be detained would be allowed to go home.

The police however, have kept the police station or formation where the suspect were detained.

A senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Daily Sun Newspapers,” for now we don’t want to disclose where the invited workers are being questioned. This is because of the sensitive nature of the case. You know that Davido has a lot of fans, we don’t want them to overun our station and start causing troubles. They have been making enquiries to know their whereabouts,but it will remain a secret for now”.

However,Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said,”the domestic workers’ narrations would assist the command in ascertaining the circumstances surrounding the death of the three-year-old boy.

“Anyone who is not culpable would be released immediately, the ones found culpable of negligence would be held back to assist the command in the ongoing investigation.

“Ifeanyi’s death is confirmed. His (Davido’s) domestic workers have been brought in for questioning and anybody found not culpable will be allowed to go immediately

“About eight of them were brought in to narrate their version of what happened to assist us in getting what really happened.

“At the end of their narrations, whoever that is found not guilty of negligence or not culpable in anyway will be allowed to go.

“Anybody found culpable will stay back to assist us in further investigation. The domestic workers are about eight that were brought in.”

Ifeanyi , 3,reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

In a bid to revive him, the three-year-old victim, after being pulled out of the swimming pool, was reportedly rushed to a hospital in the Lekki area of the state, where he was confirmed dead by one of the doctors on duty.

The victim’s family had yet to react to the tragic development as of the time this report was filed.