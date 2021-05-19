From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A popular newspaper vendor in Asaba, Delta State, Patrick Onwuacha has allegedly be detained by the police in the state for unknown reasons.

His distraught wife, Ngozi who raised the alarm on Wednesday, said she has not communicated with her husband for the past six days.

Ngozi said her husband was last seen on May 13, adding that he was whisked away at his usual news stand in Asaba allegedly by police operatives.

“My husband has be missing since Thursday, May 13. I got home around 6pm on last week Thursday, and found out that my husband was not yet home. I was worried because he normally come home around 2pm as a result of his health.

“I waited till around 9pm, I didn’t see him. I started making calls, even calling some of the newspaper vendors if they had seen him.

“Most of them said they saw him in the morning when he was selling newspapers. Then, on Friday morning, we went to make entry at ‘A’ Division station.

“As the lolice saw his photo, they shouted and said he is a popular vendor in Asaba, everybody including the police know him.

“They asked me to go and check other stations and hospitals in Asaba. We visited virtually all the stations in Asaba, even at the B’ Division where the police said he is the one that supplies them newspapers.

“We went to Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, he was not there. When we got to the General Hospital, Okwe, my phone beeped. So I returned the call, it was husband voice I heard, he said come to headquarters.

“We quickly ran to police headquarters but we were not allowed to enter. I called the number back, he said we should wait outside that they went for operation. We waited till 1pm, we did not see him.

“When I called the man again, he ask me how many us were there, I told him I came with only one person, he ended the call. He later told us to go and come back on Saturday.

“On Saturday, we came back and we were not allowed to enter inside. They said that they search every cell in the command, they didn’t see my husband. They told me to go and search all the police stations in Asaba.

“On Monday being May 17, the number called me again, I answered but the call ended. Then I called back, he said Madam have see your husband? I said no, he said I should come to headquarters now now and come with food. So I went to police headquarters.

“When I got there I call the man, he came and took me inside and they were asking me whether I know one Madam Floxy and I said yes, that she is our Madam who usually gives us newspapers we sell.

“He said which of the newspapers she gives to us to sale, I told them that she usually gives us PUNCH, Sun, Nation Vanguard, Telegraph, other national dailies .

“They said I should take them to Madam Floxy’s house. And I told that she is a popular newspaper distributor in Asaba that if they go the newspaper distributors’ centre they will see her there, that she is not hiding,” she narrated.

Mrs. Onwuaha called on the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ali and other well meaning individuals to assist her in releasing her husband as his offence was still unknown.

Acting Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed that the vendor was in their custody but added that he was does not know anything on issue.