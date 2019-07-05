Molly Kilete, Abuja

Senator Elisha Abbo, who allegedly assaulted a sales girl and nursing mother at an adult sex toy shop in Abuja, has been detained by the police.

The senator, who was interrogated by detectives from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command where he reported yesterday, has already written his statement on the matter.

It was gathered that the victim of the attack, who reported the matter to the police on Tuesday, has also made a written statement with which the interrogators are confronting Abbo.

The FCT Command spokesman, Anjugurl Manzah, had told Daily Sun in a telephone interview Tuesday night that the police would only commence investigation on the matter when the victim makes a formal and written report.

He said even though the incident had gone virile on the social media, the police would not step into the matter until the victim makes a formal report as the police does not work with reports from the social media.

Manzah, who confirmed that the victim was asked to come back on Wednesday, said she actually made a written report, narrating how the incident occurred.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, who confirmed that the senator is being interrogated, said he might be detained depending the outcome of the interrogation and investigation.

Ciroma, in a telephone interview, said: “Yes, he has reported to us and he is currently being interrogated. We have also seen the victim of the assault and we are in the middle of the investigation and we are investigating, that is all.

“We have taken all their statements; all of them have written their statement.”

Asked if the senator was going to be detained at the end of the day, Ciroma said: “We are still in the process of investigation, let us see how it goes at the end of the day.”

At the time of filling this report, it was learnt that the senator was in police custody.