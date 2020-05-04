Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested popular Nigerian music video director, Clarence Abiodun Peters, over the death of dancer and video vixen, Love Divine, popularly known as Picture Kodak.

Kodak was alleged to have died of electrocution while charging her phone in Clarence’s house on April 30.

Lagos State police public elations officer, Bala Elkana, said the director is being detained and interrogated at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department SCIID, Panti, Yaba.

According to Elkana, “Peters is in our custody answering some questions. We are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the dancer. It is a full fledged investigation.

“We are probably looking at murder. We are not concluding at this stage. If she died of electrocution according to reports, it is left for us to find out. Was she actually electrocuted and what really went wrong? Autopsy will show.”

Clarence is the son of Afro Juju musician Sir Shina Peters.