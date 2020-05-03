Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State police have arrested a Nigerian music video director, Clarence Abiodun Peters, over the death of a dancer and video vixen, Love Divine is popularly known as Picture Kodak.

Kodak was alleged to have died of electrocution while charging her phone at Peters’ house on April 30.

However, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said the director was detained and being interrogated at the State Criminal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department SCIID, Panti, Yaba.

According to Elkana: “Peters is in our custody answering some questions. We are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the dancer. It is a full-fledged investigation.

“We are probably looking at murder. We are not concluding at this stage. If she died of electrocution according to reports, it is left for us to find out. Was she actually electrocuted and what really went wrong? Autopsy will show.”

Clarence is the son of Afro Juju musician, Sir Shina Peters.