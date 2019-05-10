Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has discovered four decomposing bodies in a septic tank in Ikorodu area of the state. The victims have been missing since March 4.

The bodies were those of Bureau de Change operators, who were allegedly murdered by suspected fraudsters, who swindled them of huge amount of money.

Police public relations officer in the state, DSP Bala Elkana, said: “On March 4, the police command received a complaint from Ikorodu area that some unidentified persons approached Alhaji Yakubu Musa and Alhaji Hassan Umaru, operators of Bureau de Change at Benson area, Ikorodu and informed them that they have a relation who returned from overseas and need to sell $10,000. They initially requested that payment would be made in a bank at Ikorodu, but on getting to the bank, the suspects moved the operators to an unknown destination and started demanding for ransom from their friends and relatives.

“Despite paying N1.6 million as ransom, their abductors refused to release the victims and nothing more was heard from them. The victims’ phones remained switched off.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Zubairu Muazu, detailed the Commander, Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) to carry out an in- depth investigation into the matter with a view to rescuing the victims and apprehending the suspects. Operatives from SARS Ipakodo base led by SP Godfrey Soriwei arrested three suspects: Oluwatosin Olanrewaju (40), Mayowa Olawuni, aka General, and Babatunde Idris, aka Aloma.