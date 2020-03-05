Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State police command says it has discovered a suspected ‘baby factory’ in the state.

The illegal factory, according to a statement on Thursday by the spokesperson of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, located at Imedu-Olori area of Mowe town in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state, was discovered on February 28.

The baby factory, the PPRO said was discovered when one of the inmates who escaped from the home, reported at Mowe Police Station that she was lured into the home and held captive there for a long time

The victim stated further that the alleged owner of the home, one Florence Ogbonna, usually got some able-bodied men to sleep with the inmates and impregnate them. She added that immediately any inmate gave birth to a baby, the baby would be taken away by Madam Ogbonna.

Upon her report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Mowe Division, SP Marvis Jayeola, mobilized detectives to the scene where 12 ladies between the ages of 20 and 25 years were rescued, with six of them heavily pregnant.

Three suspects – Florence Ogbonna Chibuke Akabueze and Chibuzor Okafor – were also arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation.

He equally directed that the victims be kept in safe and protective custody pending the time they will be re-united with their respective families.