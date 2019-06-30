Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police command has discovered illegal distilling factory in Apongbon area of Lagos Island .

Already three suspects have been arrested in connection with the for alleged production of fake and adulterated drinks .

The Lagos State Police public relations officer ( PPRO) DSP Bala Elkana said : ” On June 20 , at about 12noon, based on information received about illegal production of alcoholic beverages at number 5 Chapel street off Apongbon, Lagos Island, a team of operatives from the State Intelligence Bureau was deployed to the area on surveillance patrol. The operations led to the arrest of three suspects ; Shittu , Abdusalam and Biola large quantity of alcoholic beverages suspected to be adulterated were recovered.

” The beverages brands include, Hennessy Vsop, Hennessy Xo, Moet Chandon, Jack Daniel, Remy Martins, Red label and others. Also recovered from the illegal production mini factory are jerricans of substances suspected to be ethanol, cognac coloration, rubber cocks, top cocks, labels, stickers and other instruments used in the illegal business.

” The suspects confessed to the crime. We are on the trail of one of the directors of the factory ,Prince who is still at large.