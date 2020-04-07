Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State police command has discovered a house being used as shrine by cultists in Gusau the state capital.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday at the command’s headquarters in Gusau, the state police commissioner, Barrister Usman Nagogo said the command received information that a house in Unguwar Dalhatu in Gusau was being used as shrine by cultists to carry out their nefarious activities.

“On the 6th April, 2020 the police received credible information that some people were planning some evil machinations against some leaders of the state by using unorthodox means to achieve their ill-conceived agenda,” he said.

He said though two people in the house escaped before the police got to the house but the police found some incriminating items in the shrine.

Nagogo said exhibits found in the house included a calabash full of blood, a local cattle designed like hamlet with Arabic inscription on it and a pot with many needles inserted into it.

The commissioner added that the police also found foolscap papers containing names of many political leaders in the state.

The names of the political leaders found written on the papers include that of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, his deputy, Barrister Mahdi Ali Gusau; state Head of Service, Balarebe Dan-Isa; state PDP chairman, Ibrahim Malaha PPS Government House, Gusau, Abubakar Jafaru; state Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Dauran and a political ally of the governor, Usman Dankalili amongst others.