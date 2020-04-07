Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State Police Command has discovered a house being used as shrine by cultists in Gusau, the state capital.

Briefing journalists yesterday at the command’s headquarters in Gusau, the state police commissioner, Usman Nagogo, said the command received an information that a house in Unguwar Dalhatu in Gusau was being used as shrine by cultists to carry out their nefarious activities.

“On April 6, the police received credible information that some people were planning some evil machinations against some leaders of the state by using unorthodox means to achieve their ill-conceived agenda,” he said.

He said though two people in the house escaped before the police got to the house but the police found some incriminating items in the shrine.

Nagogo said exhibits found in the house include a calabash full of blood, a local cattle designed like hamlet with Arabic inscription on it and a pot with many needles inserted into it.

The commissioner added that the police also found foolscap papers containing names of many political leaders in the state.

The names of the political leaders found written on the papers include Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle, his deputy, Mahdi Ali Gusau, the state Head of Service, Balarebe Dan-Isa, the state PDP chairman, Ibrahim Malaha, the PPS Government House Gusau, Abubakar Jafaru, the state Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Dauran, and a political ally of the governor, Usman Dankalili, among others.