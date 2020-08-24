Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

A crack team of police operatives has arrested in Ohafia, Abia State, one Ukpai Eke, from Biakpan in neighbouring Cross River State, for the alleged murder of a commercial motorcyclist and burying his dismembered body in a shallow grave.

The deceased, whose name was given as Ime Udo, was reportedly hired by Eke and some members of his gang working for the out-of-favour Church of Satan founder, Ifekwe Emetu (alias Fada Fada), to carry them to Ukwa, a border town in Cross River State, where they allegedly dislodged him of his motorcycle and butchered him with an axe.

In a confessional statement, Eke told his interrogators that Udo’s murder was not the first by his gang members, most of whom are now at large, as they targeted persons with motorcycles acquired on ‘hire purchase’ from their leader – Fada Fada, whose payment period were about to end and were to take full possession of such motorcycles thereafter.

Spokesman of Abia State Police command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, would not confirm the arrest and discovery as he told Daily Sun that everything pertaining to the matter was being handled by the force headquarters in Abuja.