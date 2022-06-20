By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command has dislodged a crime gang in the state, arresting 13 members of a kidnapping ring and recovering various weapons used in criminal activities.

The items recovered by the police during the raid include; one AK47 rifle, two locally-made double barrel pistols, two Dane guns, 24 rounds of live ammunition, One leg chain padlock, military uniforms, three motorcycles and a sum of N358,500.

This was made known by the Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, CP SK Akande, at a press briefing on Monday in Yola, the state capital.

Akande said, “The Command Divisions and tactical units in compliance with my strategic action plan on combating kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes across the state achieved the following;

“Arrest of Thirteen (13) suspects in connection with kidnapping activities, unlawful possession of firearms among others from across the State, recovered One AK 47 Riffle, Two Locally double Barrel Pistol, Two Den guns, 24 rounds of AK 47 live ammunitions, One Leg Chain, Pad Lock, Military Uniform, Three Motor Cycles, cash sum of N358, 500 were recovered.

“On 19th June 2022 at 0500hrs, the command received a piece of intelligent information and went into action which lead to the arrest of the 13 suspects and recovered listed exhibit above.

“We are reassuring everyone that measures are in place to ensure peace and stability in the state. Moreso, there is a dynamic review of security templates at ensuring Zero criminality level in Adamawa State,” he said.

Akande further stressed that the Command appreciates members of the public and assures that all the suspects will be diligently prosecuted upon the completion of the investigation.

The CP further assures the public that the police will not relent in the manhunt of those suspects at large until they are apprehended and brought to book.

