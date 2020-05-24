The police in Adamawa have dislodged a suspected car theft syndicate, arrested a suspect and recovered one stolen vehicle.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, made the disclosure on Sunday in Yola.

Nguroje said that a Toyota Corolla with registration number UGB408LQ and other stolen items were recovered from the suspect.

He said that the arrest was made by operatives attached to the Intelligence Bureau of the state police command on Thursday at 6.30p.m.

He said that the arrested suspect was a 38-year-old man.

The spokesman said that the police recovered a snatched Toyota Corolla, 2004 model with 44 sets of new t-shirts, shoes and trousers.

“The suspect was caught after robbing one Mr Adams M. S. from Abakaliki of the car and running to Adamawa to dispose of it.

“Immediately the report got to police, investigation commenced, and that led to the arrest and recovery of the Toyota Corolla and other valuables,’’ Nguroje said.

He said the state Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, Mr Olugnenga Adeyanju, had warned residents of the state to desist from buying cars and other valuables from roadside vendors. (NAN)